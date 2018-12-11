Kukunda Judith
Court to Decide Kitatta's Fate on Monday

11 Dec 2018
In short
Kitattas lawyers led by Shaban Sanywa concluded their submissions on Tuesday prompting the court chairperson, Lt General Andrew Gutti to set a date to deliver his ruling on whether or not the suspects have a case to answer.

 

