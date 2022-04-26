Kitende, Mvara Advance to Post Primary Football Quarter Finals

In short
Mukono Kings SS also stormed the quarter-finals after thrashing Royal Giant 9-8 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at greenlight stadium. Four other schools are expected to join Kitende, Mvara, Kibuli and Mukono Kings after completing their round of 16 fixtures that is scheduled for later today.
Tagged with: The two weeks’ tournament that is been hosted by Mvara Secondary school in Arua city is expected conclude this Friday with the finals.
