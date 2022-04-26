Kitende, Mvara Advance to Post Primary Football Quarter Finals

Kibuli SS team saying prayers before the kick off of thier last 16 game with Standard high Zzana

In short

Mukono Kings SS also stormed the quarter-finals after thrashing Royal Giant 9-8 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at greenlight stadium. Four other schools are expected to join Kitende, Mvara, Kibuli and Mukono Kings after completing their round of 16 fixtures that is scheduled for later today.