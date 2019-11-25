Kitgum Authorities To Crack Whip On Teenagers Attending Night Parties

In short
The Kitgum District LC V Chairperson, Jackson Omona says the operation follows reports of increased presence of secondary students at night events meant for adults. He cited specific cases of young boys and girls attending corporate nights, a social gathering meant for working class adults that is held every last Friday of the month.
Kitgum Authorities To Crack Whip On Teenagers Attending Night Parties25 Nov 2019, 10:52 Comments 219 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
students showing their dancing skills during miss mirinda beauty pergeant in gulu town. PHOTO BY JULIUS OCUNGI
In short
