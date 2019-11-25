Julius Ocungi
10:53

Kitgum Authorities To Crack Whip On Teenagers Attending Night Parties

students showing their dancing skills during miss mirinda beauty pergeant in gulu town. PHOTO BY JULIUS OCUNGI

The Kitgum District LC V Chairperson, Jackson Omona says the operation follows reports of increased presence of secondary students at night events meant for adults. He cited specific cases of young boys and girls attending corporate nights, a social gathering meant for working class adults that is held every last Friday of the month.

 

