District Security Committee Bans "Offensive" Song

In short
Stella Ogonya, a programmer at Tembo FM, a local radio station, says she has listened to the song and found it inappropriate and has since deleted it from their data base.
District Security Committee Bans "Offensive" Song7 Jun 2018, 10:15 Comments 180 Views Crime Politics Security Report
Celebrated Acholi Musician and self proclaimed President of the Nile Republic Rasta Bosmic Joyce Otim Login to license this image from 1$.
