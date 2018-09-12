Kitgum Battles UGX 260 Million Debt

In short
Jackson Omona, the Kitgum District LC5 Chairperson explains that the debt accrued from the recruitment of civil servants without approval from the Ministry of Public Service leading to an understatement of salaries.
Kitgum Battles UGX 260 Million Debt12 Sep 2018, 13:08 Comments 161 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Interview
