Kitgum Businessman Missing

Victor Nahabwe, the Aswa River Region Deputy Police Commander told URN on Thursday they have picked up Selsio Kilama, a resident of Onyala Central Village in Pagwok parish also in Namukora in connection to Acaye’s disappearance.
Kitgum Businessman Missing14 Nov 2019, 12:58 Comments 178 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Crime Northern Updates
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Deputy Police Commander Kitgum Police Station Kitgum Town Council Kitgum police station Michael Acaye Onyala Central Village Selsio Kilama
