In short
The Kitgum district vice Chairperson Kevin Joyce Atim Obote says Musisi was interdicted on the directive of the Permanent Secretary of the Local Government ministry to pave way for further investigations into the alleged misuse of 526.3 million Shillings.
Kitgum CAO Interdicted Over Misuse of PDM Funds
24 Aug 2022, 14:41
Kitgum, Uganda
