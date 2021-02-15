Contractor Cautioned on Delays in Classroom Construction Project in Kitgum

In short
The project works worth 83.1 million Shillings that was allotted in the 2020/2021 financial year under the School Facility Grant funding was expected to be completed by March 5, 2021. But the contractor, Paimol Amalgamated Construction Company who was handed the contract in November last year abandoned the site after undertaking only about five per cent of the work.
Contractor Cautioned on Delays in Classroom Construction Project in Kitgum15 Feb 2021, 19:20 Comments 147 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Northern Updates
A public bid notice evaluating Paimola Amalagmated as the best contractor for the work. Photo By Dan M Komakech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.