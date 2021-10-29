Dan Michael Komakech
08:17

Kitgum Council Rejects Statutory Board Nominees over Sectarianism Claims

29 Oct 2021, 08:12 Comments 114 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Politics Northern Updates

In short
Kitgum District Chairperson Christopher Obol Arwai had presented the nomination of new members of the District Land Board, the District Service Commission, the Hospital Management Board and the Public Accounts Commitee for approval by the district council on Thursday.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.