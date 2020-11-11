In short
Charles Ocaya, the Workers Representative at the district council during the council session moved a motion to have a monument erected at the district headquarters to honour the leaders.
Kitgum Council to Erect Monuments in Honour of Deceased District Leaders
11 Nov 2020
Portraits of some of the fallen former kitgum district leaders displayed on Tuesday at kitgum council hall.
