Kitgum Councilor Jailed For Illegal Possession of Ammunition

In short
The military court heard that following a robbery at Christopher Ocaya’s shop in Kalabongo Central Village in Namukora Sub –County in Kitgum District on January 31, 2022, police conducted a search in Anywar’s house since he was the prime suspect in the robbery.
Kitgum Councilor Jailed For Illegal Possession of Ammunition15 Feb 2022, 07:17 Comments 39 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Crime Northern Report
In short
Tagged with: Col. George Nambafu, the Chairman of the Fourth Division Court Martial Kalabongo Central Village Kitgum Councilor Jailed Over Illegal Possession of Ammunition Section 3(1&2) of the Firearms Act The Fourth Division Court Martial
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.