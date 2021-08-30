In short
Council was initially allocating 118 million Shillings for sitting allowances. Each councillor was entitled to an allowance of 260,000 Shillings which will now be reduced to 100,000 Shillings as allowance per council session and committee meeting.
Kitgum Councilors Take 60% Cut on Sitting Allowances as Revenues Dwindle
