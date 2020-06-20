Dan Michael Komakech
12:19

Kitgum COVID-19 Quarantine Centres Run Out of Food Supply

20 Jun 2020, 12:13 Comments 155 Views Human rights Northern Updates

In short
The centres established at Padwong Health Centre III, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Kitgum General Hospital are currently housing over 30 people who include, COVID-19 suspects and contacts currently placed under quarantine, health workers, support staff and security personnel deployed to man the centres.

 

