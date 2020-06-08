In short
Dr. Simon Omeke, the UNFPA Programme Coordinator, says the donation is meant to support health workers in hospitals and health centers to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.
Kitgum COVID-19 Task-force Receives PPE Worth UGX 87.5 Million Top story8 Jun 2020, 12:45 Comments 226 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Simon Omeke, UNFPA Programme Director Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) UNFPA Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.