Julius Ocungi
12:49

Kitgum COVID-19 Task-force Receives PPE Worth UGX 87.5 Million Top story

8 Jun 2020, 12:45 Comments 226 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
Kitgum District covid-19 taskforce members recieve the donation on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Dr. Simon Omeke, the UNFPA Programme Coordinator, says the donation is meant to support health workers in hospitals and health centers to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

 

