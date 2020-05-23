In short
Charles Byamugisha Maserino, the Sector Intelligence Officer for Kitgum and Lamwo districts noted that Lamwo district officials have requested to relocate some suspects to Kitgum due to space challenges.
Kitgum COVID-19 Taskforce Rejects Lamwo's Request for Quarantine Space
23 May 2020
Tagged with: Dr Geoffrey Okello, Kitgum General Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega Warrant Officer Charles Byemugisha Maserino, the Sector Intelligence Officer for Kitgum and Lamwo districts
