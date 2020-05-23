Julius Ocungi
11:58

Kitgum COVID-19 Taskforce Rejects Lamwo's Request for Quarantine Space

23 May 2020, 11:50 Comments 141 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates

In short
Charles Byamugisha Maserino, the Sector Intelligence Officer for Kitgum and Lamwo districts noted that Lamwo district officials have requested to relocate some suspects to Kitgum due to space challenges.

 

Tagged with: Dr Geoffrey Okello, Kitgum General Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega Warrant Officer Charles Byemugisha Maserino, the Sector Intelligence Officer for Kitgum and Lamwo districts
Mentioned: Kitgum General Hospital Pandwong Health Center III

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.