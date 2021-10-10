Kitgum COVID-19 Taskforce Says NO Communal Teaching

In short
According to the District Internal Security Officer David Aisu, the parents argue that through the structured communal lessons parents would convene few learners in the upper classes not exceeding more than twenty from within a cell or village and identify a teacher to conduct lessons.
Kitgum COVID-19 Taskforce Says NO Communal Teaching10 Oct 2021, 14:07 Comments 162 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.