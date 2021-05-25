Kitgum Covid-19 Taskforce Seeks UGX 39.5M To Boost Vaccination

In short
Kitgum District health department received 3,120 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Health Ministry in March this year. However available statistics show that only 1,066 doses of the vaccines have been used representing only 34.2 percent of the total vaccines released to five health facilities in the district.
Acting Kitgum General Hospital Medical Superintendant Dr Geoffery Okello gets covid-19 Jab at the Launch of covid-19 vaccination in Kitgum District in March 2021
