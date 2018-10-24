Kitgum Intensifies Crackdown on Errant Teachers

In short
Jildo Obol, the Chairperson Gwen Pa Mon Primary School Management Committee - SMC in Labongo Amida Sub County, expressed disappointment over the inadequate inspections by education authorities in the district.
Kitgum Intensifies Crackdown on Errant Teachers24 Oct 2018, 07:40 Comments 176 Views Kitgum, Uganda Agriculture Crime Education Report
Raphael Ocitti, 54, P.6 teacher of Alel Primary School in Lagoro sub county arrested for assaulting 16 year-old girl while he was drunk in class Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.