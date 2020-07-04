Kitgum District COVID-19 Taskforce Protests Delayed Release of Test Results

In short
The LC V Chairperson, Jackson Omona who co-chairs the District COVID 19 taskforce, says despite adhering to the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures on timely submission of samples taken from suspects they are dismayed over the delayed release of results from the center.
Kitgum District COVID-19 Taskforce Protests Delayed Release of Test Results4 Jul 2020, 16:16 Comments 123 Views Health Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.