Kitgum District Veterinary Laboratory Lies Idle

Kitgum District Veterinary Officer Dr. Alfred Kinyera says they have only been using the cold chain for vaccine storage while the rest of the equipment hasn’t been used due to lack of a specialist to operate them.
Kitgum District Veterinary Laboratory Lies Idle2 Mar 2021, 07:38 Comments 138 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Agriculture Local government Updates
Farmers grazing their cattle in Labongo Amida Subcounty in Kitgum District were a mass vaccination against blackquarter disease was conducted recently.
