Dominic Ochola
11:42

Kitgum DP Supporters Skeptical About Reunion Drive

20 Jul 2018, 11:39 Comments 181 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Polls Report
DP National Executives and the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), DP’s youth wing officials attending reunification meeting in Acholi Dominic Ochola

DP National Executives and the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), DP's youth wing officials attending reunification meeting in Acholi

In short
The party has currently embarked on a reunification enrolment of its former members to repair the waning support caused by internal rivalry that led to breakaway factions.

 

Tagged with: downplayed assumptions that dp has been collaborating with the ruling national resistance movement (nrm) party reassured its supporters of increased grassroots backing truth and justice pressure group
Mentioned: democratic party dp uganda young democrats (uyd) national resistance movement nrm people's development party social democrats party

