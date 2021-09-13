In short
The district had targeted to vaccinate 1,829 teachers out of which, 1,189 are in the district and 640 in the Municipality. Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech, however, says by Thursday last week, only 427 teachers out of the targeted 1,829 had received their first and second jab.
Kitgum Fails to Hit Target for Teachers COVID-19 Vaccination
Acting Kitgum General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Geoffery Okello reacts during covid-19 vaccination.
