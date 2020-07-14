Kitgum Farmers Decry Exclusion From Nusaf-3 Procurement Procedure

In short
Richard Kisuggi, the Chairperson of Abilgiri A Group undertaking sim sim and Cassava farming says the group is currently stuck with 60 hectares of land opened for implementing the project.
Kitgum Farmers Decry Exclusion From Nusaf-3 Procurement Procedure14 Jul 2020, 10:55 Comments 104 Views Kitgum, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Updates
A farmer displays a sack of sim sim seeds that was supplied by Equator seeds Ltd to farmers in Labongo Amida Subcounty undertaking NUSAF3 project.
In short
Tagged with: David Oyok, NUSAF Desk Officer Kitgum Northern Uganda Social Action Fund phase 3 [NUSAF3] Wilfred Nyeko, the Labongo Amida Sub-county chairperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.