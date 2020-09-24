In short
Emmanuel Banya, Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the returned fund is expected to facilitate implementation of infrastructural works under USMID project this first quarter.
Kitgum Gets Back Its UGX 8.1 Billion From Treasury For Infrastructure
Janani Luwum road, one of the seven roads to be constructed under USMID programme. Photo By Julius Ocungi
