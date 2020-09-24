Julius Ocungi
17:07

Kitgum Gets Back Its UGX 8.1 Billion From Treasury For Infrastructure

24 Sep 2020, 17:07 Comments 72 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates
Janani Luwum road, one of the seven roads to be constructed under USMID programme. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Janani Luwum road, one of the seven roads to be constructed under USMID programme. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Emmanuel Banya, Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the returned fund is expected to facilitate implementation of infrastructural works under USMID project this first quarter.

 

Tagged with: Emmanuel Banya  Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipal Council Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development – USMID

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.