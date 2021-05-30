In short
Gloria Lakisa, a senior three student of Kitgum Standard High School was among dozens of patients who couldn’t be examined because she couldn’t afford Shillings 1,000 to buy examination gloves.
A nurse wearing examination gloves draws a dose of AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine for use at Kitgum General Hospital.
