In short
The former Kitgum District Vice Chairperson Billy Graham Odongkara was admitted at the facility last Wednesday with the low blood pressure but died hours later Thursday morning from breathing complications.
Private Medical Center in Kitgum Closed After Covid-19 Patient Dies
15 Sep 2020
Mentioned: Bregma Medical center
