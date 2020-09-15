Julius Ocungi
17:01

Private Medical Center in Kitgum Closed After Covid-19 Patient Dies

15 Sep 2020, 16:55
Kitgum, Uganda

In short
The former Kitgum District Vice Chairperson Billy Graham Odongkara was admitted at the facility last Wednesday with the low blood pressure but died hours later Thursday morning from breathing complications.

 

Billy Graham Odongkara, the Kitgum Lcv Vice Chairperson
Bregma Medical center

