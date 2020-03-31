Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Hospitals Register Decline in Patients' Visits

a medic uses infrared digital forehead thermometer to screen patients entering kitgum general hospital in kitgum municipality on thursday. photo by julius ocungi

In short
Dr Geoffrey Okello, the Kitgum General Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent says the numbers have reduced significantly following reports of a patient who was isolated at the facility after presenting suspected symptoms of covid-19.

 

