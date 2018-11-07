Dominic Ochola
07:33

Kitgum Inmates Asked to Embrace Plea Bargaining

7 Nov 2018, 07:30 Comments 163 Views Kitgum, Uganda Court Analysis
Lord Justice Stephen Mubiru, Defense Lawyers and Sate Prosecutor pose for a photo on Monday before commencement of High Court Criminal Hearing in Kitgum District Dominic Ochola

Lord Justice Stephen Mubiru, Defense Lawyers and Sate Prosecutor pose for a photo on Monday before commencement of High Court Criminal Hearing in Kitgum District Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Hussein Ntalu Nasur, the Kitgum Chief Magistrate says that 93 suspects have so far pleaded guilty before the commencement of the High Court Criminal Session.

 

Tagged with: high court session in kitgum plea bargaining
Mentioned: gulu high court kitgum chief magistrates court

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.