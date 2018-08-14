Newly Elected Kitgum LC1 Chairpersons Demand For Induction

In short
The Kitgum Municipal Council Speaker, Daniel Oroma, says the existing laws are silent on inducting lower local government leaders. He however, says he has already written to the Local Government ministry to organize orientation for the new leaders.
Newly Elected Kitgum LC1 Chairpersons Demand For Induction14 Aug 2018, 14:33 Comments 125 Views Kitgum, Uganda Election Local government Interview
