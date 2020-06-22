Kitgum LC1 Chairpersons Protest Delayed Payment of COVID-19 Allowances

In short
Alfred Otime, the Toboi village Chairperson in Orom Sub County claims a section of frontline stakeholders who include; health workers, drivers and Village Health Teams members have already been paid but they are wondering why the district is yet to pay the allowances for local council chairpersons.
Kitgum LC1 Chairpersons Protest Delayed Payment of COVID-19 Allowances22 Jun 2020, 17:27 Comments 133 Views Local government Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.