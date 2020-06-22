Dan Michael Komakech
17:32

Kitgum LC1 Chairpersons Protest Delayed Payment of COVID-19 Allowances

22 Jun 2020, 17:27 Comments 133 Views Local government Lifestyle Northern Updates

In short
Alfred Otime, the Toboi village Chairperson in Orom Sub County claims a section of frontline stakeholders who include; health workers, drivers and Village Health Teams members have already been paid but they are wondering why the district is yet to pay the allowances for local council chairpersons.

 

