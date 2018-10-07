Kitgum Leaders Bicker Over Nodding Disease Relief

In short
The food and non-food deliveries include 1,045 bags of maize flour, 9,792 bags of bean, 544 blankets, 544 pairs of bed sheets and 544 pieces of two inch mattresses. The items are valued at Shillings 131 million.
Kitgum Leaders Bicker Over Nodding Disease Relief7 Oct 2018, 11:30 Comments 106 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Politics Updates
Humanitarian relief to support 544 children affected by nodding disorder Login to license this image from 1$.
