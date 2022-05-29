Caroline Ayugi
17:42

Kitgum Leaders Demand Funds for Access Road to Okuti Market

29 May 2022, 17:40 Comments 177 Views Northern Business and finance Local government Updates

In short
Kidega notes that after investigations by the committee of production and natural resource they concluded that if Okuti Market had an access road, the locals would start using it even at the level of auctions which will generate revenue for the district.

 

