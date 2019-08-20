Kitgum Leaders Faulted for Shunning Namokora Massacre Anniversary

In short
Annually, scores of locals under Namokora Survivors and United Relatives Association [NASURA] hold memorial prayers to commemorate the brutal massacre of over 70 people by the National Resistance Army-LRA rebels on August 19th 1986.
Kitgum Leaders Faulted for Shunning Namokora Massacre Anniversary20 Aug 2019, 18:14 Comments 134 Views Human rights Northern Updates
Namokora massacre survivors joined by clerics under the Acholi Religious leaders Peace Initiative [ARLPI] lay wreath on the monumemnt ereceted at the massacre site in Namokora Town council on Monday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
