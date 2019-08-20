Kitgum Leaders Faulted for Shunning Namokora Massacre Anniversary

Namokora massacre survivors joined by clerics under the Acholi Religious leaders Peace Initiative [ARLPI] lay wreath on the monumemnt ereceted at the massacre site in Namokora Town council on Monday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Annually, scores of locals under Namokora Survivors and United Relatives Association [NASURA] hold memorial prayers to commemorate the brutal massacre of over 70 people by the National Resistance Army-LRA rebels on August 19th 1986.