Kitgum Main Market Construction Workers Strike over Unpaid Wages

In short
The more than 100 angry workers, mostly casual laborers and some skilled workers went on strike on Monday and pitched camp at their bosses’ residence in Langa-Langa Cell in Central Division of Kitgum Municipality, confronting them over their pay.
Kitgum Main Market Construction Workers Strike over Unpaid Wages5 Jul 2021, 15:54 Comments 40 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
The workers during their strike at their bosses resident in Langa Langa Cell in Kitgum Municipality Photo ByDan M Komakech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.