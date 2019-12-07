Julius Ocungi
15:55

Kitgum Market Workers Strike over Delayed Pay, Poor Working Conditions

7 Dec 2019, 15:55 Comments 77 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
One of the aggrieved workers make a submission during meeting with kitgum district leaders outside the Resident District Commissioner's office on Saturday. Photo By Julius ocungi

One of the aggrieved workers make a submission during meeting with kitgum district leaders outside the Resident District Commissioner's office on Saturday. Photo By Julius ocungi

In short
More than 40 workers led a peaceful procession from the market site under construction in central division and pitched camp outside the Resident District Commissioner’s office.

 

Tagged with: Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement (MATIP) program china state Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd kitgum main market walter livings tooroma, kitgum municipal mayor
Mentioned: kitgum modern market

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.