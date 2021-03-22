Kitgum Municipal Council Approves Chinese Firm for USMID Road Works

One of the streets in Central Division, Kitgum Municipality that will be constructed under the USMID project.

In short

Alfred Alexis Abonga, Kitgum Municipal Council Engineer disclosed on Monday that the firm defeated three other contractors. They are Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd and Chongquing International Construction Corporation-CICO that presented high quotations and Sea Tape For Trade & Investment Co Ltd that failed to meet the requirement for technical personnel.