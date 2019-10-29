Kitgum Municipal Council Stuck with UGX 6 Billion USMID Cash

In short
Emmanuel Banya, the Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk told URN in an interview on Tuesday that ever since the money was released, it has been idle in the Municipal Council bank account pending procurement of a consultant by Lands Ministry.
Kitgum Municipal Council Stuck with UGX 6 Billion USMID Cash29 Oct 2019, 19:21 Comments 86 Views Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emmanuel Banya Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk Michael Kilama, the Principal Community Development Officer kitgum municipal Council World Bank uganda support to municipal infrastructure development-usmid
Mentioned: kitgum municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.