Dan Michael Komakech
10:48

Kitgum Municipal Leaders Decry Inequitable Distribution of Road Works

12 Sep 2022, 10:45 Comments 144 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates

In short
The Kitgum Municipal Speaker Isaac Ocan, says that the matter came up during the review of a status implementation report for the last financial year that indicates that the department concentrated more on road rehabilitation works in Pandwong division leaving out Pager and Central divisions.

 

