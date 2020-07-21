Kitgum Municipality Endorses Readjustment of USMID Project Designs

In short
Alfred Alexis Abonga, the Kitgum Municipal Council Engineer says they have recommended that the design adopted for installation of solar street lights on Kitgum and Philip Adonga roads should instead be used for all the roads.
Kitgum Municipality Endorses Readjustment of USMID Project Designs21 Jul 2020, 17:10 Comments 137 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Alfred Alexis Abonga, Kitgum Municipal Council Engineer Emmanuel Banya, Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk comptran Engineering & Planning Associates,
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipal Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.