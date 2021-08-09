Kitgum Municipality Gets Nod for New Physical Developement Plan

In short
Kitgum Municipality, with three divisions of Pager, Central and Pandwong last developed its physical development plan in 2005 when the entity was still a town council. The new plan has been under development by Peak Partners Ltd for the last year. It is funded by the World Bank through Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development programme-USMID.
Kitgum Municipality Gets Nod for New Physical Developement Plan9 Aug 2021, 19:48 Comments 149 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Urban Physical Development Plan
Mentioned: kitgum municipal council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.