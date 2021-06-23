Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Municipality MP Barred From Accessing Constituency For Two Weeks

23 Jun 2021, 15:51 Comments 177 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Politics Updates
Kitgum Municipality Legislator Denis Onekalit Amere

In short
The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong says the decision was taken to avoid incitement and illegal congregation people that contravenes the current Standard Operating Procedure in the fight against Coronavirus Disease(Covid-19).

 

