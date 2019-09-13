Kitgum Municipality Proposes Revaluation Of Property Rates

In short
Patrick Ocan Ocitti, the Kitgum Municipal Deputy Town Clerk said in an interview on Friday that they are fetching low revenue from taxing properties because of the low percentage charged.
Kitgum Municipality Proposes Revaluation Of Property Rates13 Sep 2019
Some of the commercial buildings in Kitgum Municipality. Municipal officials have proposed to revalue property taxes to widen its local revenue earning. Photo By Julius Ocungi
