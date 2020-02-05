Kitgum Municipality Starts Developing Physical Plan

In short
The Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya says that the process has commenced with collecting baseline information from residents, sensitization of the residents about the plan and consultations with different stakeholders on their views and inputs for inclusion in the physical plan.
Kitgum Municipality Starts Developing Physical Plan5 Feb 2020, 07:54 Comments 107 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Northern Updates
A poster display mobilizing locals on the impending physical development paln. Photo By Dan M. Komakech
