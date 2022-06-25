Kitgum Parish Development Model Beneficiaries Pin Parish Chiefs on Extortion

In short
It is alleged that the grassroots officers manning the program are soliciting bribes from different groups in exchange for benefitting from the programme, a new initiative intended to drive households at the parish level into the money economy.
Kitgum Parish Development Model Beneficiaries Pin Parish Chiefs on Extortion25 Jun 2022, 15:53 Comments 138 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.