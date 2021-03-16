In short
Mpande and Mwanje were arrested on Thursday last week after they were found in possession of 226 pieces of timbers they allegedly harvested from indigenous trees in Paladiya community forest in Omuwa village in Lokung East Sub-county.
Kitgum Police Officer Charged over Illegal Logging
16 Mar 2021
Tagged with: Julius Mpande Officer in Charge of Kitgum Central Police Station illegal logging in Lamwo District
