Kitgum Prepares First St. Janani Luwum Memorial Lecture

In short
Canon Gladys Oyat, the local organizing committee chairperson, says the inaugural St. Janani Luwum memorial lecture will provide people with adequate information about the saint and inform others about the values he exhibited, his service to society, courage, and leadership so that people can draw lessons.
Kitgum Prepares First St. Janani Luwum Memorial Lecture28 Jan 2023, 09:19 Comments 69 Views Northern Religion Local government Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.