Kitgum RDC Orders Crackdown Against Pupils Missing School

In short
His orders follow an assessment that established that hundreds of pupils are yet to report for the third term of school, which opened more than two weeks ago. The assessment by the district authorities found that many of the children are accompanying their parents to gardens during school time.
Kitgum RDC Orders Crackdown Against Pupils Missing School25 Sep 2019, 14:07 Comments 105 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Northern Updates
Tagged with: Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato Kitgum District Education Officer Fred Owot Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Mock Examinations Primary Leaving Examination Uganda People's Defence Forces [UPDF]
Mentioned: Orom Subcounty kitgum municipality
