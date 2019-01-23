Kitgum RDC to Name, Shame Corrupt Officers

In short
Kissinger Oryem, a politician in Kitgum Municipality has welcomed the development but is skeptical the strategy will yield results.
Kitgum RDC to Name, Shame Corrupt Officers23 Jan 2019, 15:55 Comments 114 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Politics Security Interview
The Resident District Commissioner of Kitgum, Christopher Omara in blue suit orders naming, shaming and shunning of the corrupt Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.