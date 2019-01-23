Dominic Ochola
Kitgum RDC to Name, Shame Corrupt Officers

The Resident District Commissioner of Kitgum, Christopher Omara in blue suit orders naming, shaming and shunning of the corrupt Dominic Ochola

In short
Kissinger Oryem, a politician in Kitgum Municipality has welcomed the development but is skeptical the strategy will yield results.

 

