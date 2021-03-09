In short
Close to 80 percent of non-essential staff at the district headquarters and sub-counties were advised to work from home in a directive issued by Chief Administrative Officer Martin Jacan Gwokto in August last year.
Kitgum Recalls Staff Months After Scaling Down over Covid-19
A letter directing all staffs to resume normal operations at Kitgum District Local Government headquarters.
