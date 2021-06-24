Kitgum Receives Covid-19 Medical Supplies

In short
The medical supplies from the Ministry of Health are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that include; 5,000 pieces of examination gloves, 50 pieces of plastic face shields, 5,000 pieces of surgical face masks, 50 pieces of safety goggles, 500 pieces of respiratory masks and 150 litres of hand sanitisers.
Kitgum Receives Covid-19 Medical Supplies24 Jun 2021, 19:32 Comments 66 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.